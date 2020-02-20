George Baroody’s battle to win back a place on the Kerrville City Council is not over — at least according to him.
On Thursday, Baroody sent a letter to City Secretary Shelley McElhannon requesting reinstatement on the ballot for the Place 4 council seat — currently held by Delayne Sigerman.
Last week, the city of Kerrville denied Baroody’s filing to run for the city council by citing a voter-approved change to the city’s charter in November. That change prohibits direct relatives of executives, directors or division heads from running for the city council. One of Baroody’s relatives, according to the city, falls into one of those categories. The Kerrville Daily Times has not named the relative.
In Baroody’s letter, which was also provided to The Kerrville Daily Times, he said the relative in question position is not identified in the city budget as an executive level position. Baroody said the failure by the city to identify the position in the budget, clears him to be reinstated for the race for the city council.
The city of Kerrville said it was working on a response to Baroody’s letter, which was delivered before noon at City Hall. The Kerrville Daily Times will update that response when it’s made available.
Baroody wrote that he demands a response from the city by noon on Friday.
In November, voters overwhelmingly approved an anti-nepotism amendment to the city’s charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.