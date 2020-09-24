Authorities allege a man and the woman he was dating were high on methamphetamine when he crashed the vehicle they were in and led officers on a brief foot chase before being tased and jailed.
The incident began about 3:20 p.m. Sept. 22, when officers responded to the area of the 800 block of Harper Road at the intersection of Old Harper Road after receiving a report of a woman who had possibly stabbed a man.
“Upon arrival, it was discovered a stabbing did not occur but a vehicle crash and assault did,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb in an email.
Officers identified Brige Skyler Gage and Tabitha Rae Lowry as having been in the vehicle. Lamb said Gage admitted to being the driver of the vehicle when it went off the roadway and crashed about 100 yards down a ravine or hillside.
Kerrville EMS arrived on scene and assessed Gage for any injury sustained during the crash, but he refused treatment, Lamb said. Officers separated Gage from Lowry, interviewed them both, and determined that Gage assaulted Lowry inside the vehicle, leading to the wreck, Lamb said.
Gage failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He also had a felony arrest warrant stemming from allegations he violated probation on a 2019 meth-possession conviction. He also was convicted of possessing meth in 2016.
“While being placed in the back of a patrol unit for transport, Gage broke away from officers and began running westbound across Harper Road,” Lamb said.
Gage, while handcuffed, ran into a nearby business parking lot that was fenced, where he was cornered by officers with the sheriff’s office, KPD and Texas Department of Public Safety, Lamb said. A sheriff’s deputy tased Gage and took him into custody, Lamb continued.
Officers then transported Gage to Peterson Regional Medical Center for a blood draw and then to the jail. Gage was in the local jail as of Sept. 24 and cannot be released due to the accusation of having violated probation on the most recent meth conviction.
“Lowry also displayed indications of being under the influence of a controlled substance and admitted to methamphetamine use with Gage earlier in the day,” Lamb said.
Lowry was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of a substance in penalty group 3. She was released Sept. 23 on a promise to pay $2,500 in bonds if she doesn’t show up to court, according to jail records. She had no prior arrests in Kerr County.
Gage, who has been arrested 12 times since 2013 in Kerr County, has pleaded guilty to or been convicted of:
Criminal trespassing in 2019
Meth possession in 2019 and 2016
Evading arrest or detention in 2015 twice
Escape from custody in 2015
Hiding evidence from police in 2016
Possession of marijuana in 2013
Possession of drug paraphernalia in 2011, and he still owed $737.10 in fees as of Sept. 24
Possession alcohol as a minor in 2011
As part of his last sentence for meth possession, Gage was ordered into a lockdown treatment facility operated by the state prison system. Staff at the facility gave him a positive review in a Dec. 27, 2019 progress report.
"Thank you for giving me a second chance," he wrote in the "client's comments" portion of the report.
Gage was successfully discharged from the facility and was due to be transferred to Austin Transitional Center as part of a continuum of care program and released by April 16, according to court documents.
However, he relapsed. According to a May 27 court order, 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III ordered Gage to re-enter a prison rehab facility for at least 90 days and to participate in a continuum of care treatment plan upon release and any other programs deemed necessary by the probation office. Pattillo ordered Gage to report to the Kerr County jail for transfer to the facility, but it appears Gage never showed up. On Aug. 7, Gage was arrested in Kerr County on a warrant issued after prosecutors in Kendall County filed a felony drug possession charge against him.
Gage was released on a $1,500 bond, according to jail records, on Aug. 8 and then arrested again on Aug. 30 in Kerr County, a sheriff's deputy having accused him of causing $200 or more in damage in a vehicular crash that day. Gage was released the next day on a promise to pay $1,000 if he didn't show up to court.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the county still considers Gage a candidate for taxpayer-funded drug rehab.
