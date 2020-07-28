Texas residents are receiving unsolicited seeds of unknown species from a Chinese address, according to a press release issued this morning from Texas A&M AgriLife.
“We don’t know what kind of seeds they are,” said Kevin Ong, Texas A&M plant pathologist, in the release. “Not knowing what the seeds are could potentially open our agriculture industry up to noxious weeds. If that proves to be the case, if they take hold, they could impact agriculture negatively.”
Residents of other states also have been receiving the suspicious seeds by mail in tiny bags marked as jewelry, according to A&M AgriLife.
People who encounter the seeds should report them to the U.S. Department of Agriculture by sending emails to Carol Motloch, USDA-APHIS’ Texas PPQ state operations coordinator, at carol.m.motloch@usda.gov, states the release. The email should include a contact email and phone number as well as a description of package information. Sending a photo of the label and material would also be helpful.
“All packages should be kept secure until USDA gives further instructions,” states the release.
According to Larry Stein, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist in Uvalde, the seeds could be part of a scam, “or it very well could be dangerous.”
“We recommend anyone receiving the seeds send an email to USDA and then wait to see if they are asked to send them in,” Stein said in the release. “We would not advise throwing them away until more information is known because they might contaminate the landfill.”
Even the state agriculture commissioner issued a warning about the seeds.
“I am urging folks to take this matter seriously,” said Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the release. “An invasive plant species might not sound threatening, but these small invaders could destroy Texas agriculture. TDA has been working closely with USDA to analyze these unknown seeds so we can protect Texas residents.”
