A Kerrville man has been jailed on suspicion of stealing firearms from several vehicles in recent days.
After "an extensive investigation by KPD Investigators," Hilario Villa Jr. was arrested at his home in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street, said Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
"Villa was charged with six counts of theft of firearm," Lamb said in an email. "Five stolen firearms were recovered from his residence. Investigators are continuing to gather information regarding this suspect."
One June 27, KPD officers had responded to reports of six vehicle burglaries believed to have taken place between about 5 p.m. June 26 and 7 a.m. June 27. All of the vehicle burglaries were in the same general area and were considered related. All the vehicles had been left unlocked, Lamb said.
"All area residents are urged to remove valuables, especially firearms, from their vehicles overnight, and to lock their cars, even when parking in their driveways,” Lamb said in a previous email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.