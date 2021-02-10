The Tivy Lady Antlers are set to play Cedar Park Thursday night in a neutral-site playoff game in Johnson City.
Cedar Park is the No. 1 seed in their district and has a size advantage on the Lady Antlers.
This fact didn’t seem to phase Ashlynn Way, Lauren Pruitt and Cassidy Harmon.
These three seniors are embracing the challenge, they said in a KDT Live! Facebook interview.
“I’m super pumped and ready to get out there and show our TFND,” Way said. “I’m ready to show them who we are.”
The task will not be easy, since Cedar Park has a player on their roster listed at 6 feet, 3 inches.
Tivy intends to use their strength to battle the size advantage Cedar Park has.
“We just need to get out there and do what we need to do,” Pruitt concluded. “I want to see us fight, and I want to win. I don’t want the season to be over Thursday.”
Cassidy Harmon agreed.
“We are Tivy Fight Never Dies, and we are going to give it our all,” Harmon said. “I want to move on after Thursday.”
Tivy has a chance to do something very special Thursday night in Johnson City.
No matter what happens, Coach Christy Dill is proud of her team.
“The girls have fought really hard for this opportunity and have had to overcome a ton of obstacles,” Dill said. “They have shown up every day ready to work hard and to push each other to get better.”
The process has been a team effort, Dill has said all season.
“I’m extremely proud of their effort and their willingness to be great teammates,” Dill said. “I’ve enjoyed watching their growth throughout this season, and I know they will be ready to give their best no matter the situation or the circumstances.”
Tip off is set for 8 p.m. Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.