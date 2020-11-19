The Tivy Antlers dropped their second contest in a row Tuesday night falling to Marble Falls 51-34 on the road.
Marble Falls raced to a 24-5 lead after one quarter of play.
Tate Deering nailed two three-pointers in the first quarter and Blake Turner and Kason O’Riley added another three pointer apiece to spark the hot start by the Mustangs.
For the Antlers, Jaden Frausto hit a three point bucket and Caleb Hebert-Dwyer hit a two point shot to aid the Antler attack.
Tivy evened things out in the second quarter outscoring the Mustangs 10-9.
Caleb Fineske scored four points in the second quarter to lead the Antlers.
At the break, Marble Falls led 33-15.
Both teams battled to a 13-13 tie in the third quarter to make the score 46-28 after three.
Seth Hendricks led the Antlers with four points in the third quarter while Quentin Vega, Caleb Fineske and Max Kluett rounded out the remaining scorers for Tivy.
Although Frausto was able to hit another three pointer in the fourth quarter and Tivy outscored Marble Falls 6-5, but fell short in the end 51-34.
Caleb Fineske was the leading scorer for the Antlers with a total of 11 points.
O’Riley led all players scoring 20 points for the Marble Falls Mustangs.
Tivy falls to 0-2 on the season and is scheduled to play Central Catholic Friday night in San Antonio at 7:30 p.m.
