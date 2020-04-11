Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has been adamant about people refraining from unnecessary trips and he’s described that he’s only seen a 25-30% reduction in traffic around Kerrville, but there’s some data to prove that he’s correct.
Unacast, a company that tracks mobility through phone and application data, reports that Kerr County has actually seen an increase in non-essential trips by residents since the county’s second confirmed coronavirus case last week. The company, one of many tracking the coronavirus pandemic, looks specifically at social distancing, which is something Kelly has encouraged people to do.
The data, which is collected from millions of mobile devices, including GPs data, attempts to determine how people are interacting, and then assigns a letter grade to each state or county in the U.S. about how they’re performing.
Kerr County’s grade? D+. Texas earns an F grade when it comes to the company’s social distancing data.
When it comes to social distancing and mobility, Kelly and other community leaders have been encouraging of people to think about their actions.
“Is it necessary?” Kelly asked during an April 6 meeting of the county commissioners. “Is it an essential service? Is what I’m about to do the minimum, am I minimizing my contact, because that’s the (Gov. Greg Abbott’s order). The order to minimize contact and social gatherings and person-to-person other than our households. And the fourth question that I add is: Am I isolating?”
On Thursday, Kelly’s urgency on the social distancing issue was directly supported by Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson.
“Don’t let your guard down,” Edmondson said during a community update at Kerrville’s City Hall. “Continue to do the things you’re supposed to do as an individual, be respectful of others. As I’ve said in the past, it’s not about you it’s about others.”
After Edmondson spoke, Kelly approached and read parts of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders to minimize social contact, and again questioned residents about essential travel.
“Is it essential to be out there?” Kelly asked.
Unacast gives out grades based on three factors related to social distancing: 25-40% reduction in average mobility; less than 55% reduction in non-essential visits; 82-94% decrease in encounters density compared to the national average.
Here’s how the company explains its methodology:
“We found the change in average distance traveled worked best as a starting point:
The metric correlates well with the number of confirmed cases: the more cases are confirmed, the greater the decrease in the average distance traveled on the county level.
It requires no strong assumptions like an assumed home location.
It works independently of supply side fluctuations — we get the most signals when people are moving so the metric is unaffected by changes in the ping frequency due to inactivity when people dwell at home.”
The company argues that reducing that average distance traveled can be related to moving to a home office, avoiding non-essential trips and canceling vacations. Ultimately, Unacast’s data is starting to show up in the reporting of think tanks and others to see if the country is ready to re-open the economy.
Unacast is also attempting to refine the metrics by adding in population density aspects — something that in the Texas Hill Country is not as comparable as a major urban area.
When Kerr County’s first case was reported on March 31, people around Kerr County had increased their average mobility to a less than 25% reduction, but in the days after that first case the mobility fell and by the time the second case was reported on April 3 the county had earned a B grade — meaning it was in a 55-70% threshold of reducing mobility.
In the week since the second case, the mobility has increased and is now spiking upward — earning the county a D grade.
When it comes to reducing non-essential visits, the county is rated an F and is also showing an upward trajectory in recent days. As the pandemic spread in the early part of March, President Trump issued recommendations to limit social gatherings and to maintain social distancing, and Kerr County followed suit with a significant drop between March 16 through March 21, but there was an upward trend before the first case was reported in the county.
Only two counties received A grades from the data — Jeff Davis and Brewster.
In its methodology, Unacast explains that it takes data from millions of mobile devices to build the scorecard, but says it does not identify individuals or specific devices.
