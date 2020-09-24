In the midst of troubling times for the nation, various groups are inviting residents to pray for the people of America and its leaders on Saturday. The events are being duplicated across the country as part of a nationwide effort known as The Return.
From 9-10 a.m. on the courthouse grounds, 700 Main St., there’ll be songs, speeches and prayers.
“It’s going to be encouraging, it’s going to be exciting, a lot of people are looking forward to it,“ said organizer Angela Graves during the Sept. 21 meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court, where she requested and obtained approval for use of county property for the event, including cones, chairs and access to electricity.
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. there’ll be a second, related event at the same location. Organizer Kim Rhoades said this event will start off with the blowing of a shofar, or ram’s horn, as a symbolic way of “calling people back to God.” This will be followed by a 20-minute segment of worship music performed by Louada Raschke, who sings and plays guitar and keyboard. Afterward, in 10-minute increments, seven pastors will each offer messages, lead prayers or perform worship music.
Rhoades referred to 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
The same day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., there’ll be a third, simultaneous event at the The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Gardens that includes a simulcast of the sister event in Washington D.C. Attendees are encouraged to bring masks, lawn chairs, worship banners, shofar, knee pillows and Sharpies for a special prayer rock event. This event also will feature prayers for the nation, repentance of the church and Christian leaders and a prayer for repentance and intercession for America. An evening celebration service will wrap up the event from 6 to 9 p.m.
