Caleb Hebert-Dwyer and Jackson Johnston combined for 36 points to lead Tivy to a 52-50 overtime victory over Alamo Heights Tuesday night.
Hebert-Dwyer and Johnston led the Antlers in scoring with 18 points apiece.
Jaden Frausto was held in check with a total of four points.
Caleb Fineske contributed eight points for the Antlers.
Max Kludt and Luke Johnston rounded out scoring with two points apiece.
The Antlers can make the playoffs with a win Friday night against Veterans Memorial on the road.
Tip off is at 6:30 p.m.
