Kerr County and the city of Kerrville have partnered to offer residents an opportunity to drop off household hazardous waste at an event Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the center, 3785 Texas 27.
To access the event, drivers must enter through Gate 1 at the northwest entrance of the center. Admittance will not be allowed through any other gate.
Those wishing to attend will be asked to form one line on Texas 27, heading southeast toward Center Point, and vehicles must be inside the gate prior to noon.
“Face masks are required, even though you will remain in your vehicle,” states a city press release.
The event is first-come, first-served, and if capacity is met, the event may end prior to noon.
“Staff has the right to reject large amounts of waste brought in that are not typical household quantities,” according to the release.
The event is for county residents only, not businesses, and all waste must be in containers no larger than 5 gallons. Residents are limited to 20 gallons per vehicle.
“It is recommended that all items be placed in a box to allow for easy transport from your vehicle,” states the release.
Prohibited items include medications, medical waste, ammunition, explosives, biohazards, radioactive material, gas cylinders, antifreeze, used motor oil and containers without labels.
“It is recommended that any latex water-based paint be set out to dry and then disposed of in a trash bag with your regular household trash, as opposed to dropping it off at this event,” states the release. “Leaving the lid off the can or adding kitty litter will help to dry it out.”
Items that will be accepted include batteries, cleaners, pesticides, insecticides, yard fungicides and herbicides, pool chemicals, latex and oil-based paints, paint thinners and removers, fluorescent bulbs, thermometers, thermostats, propane tanks with less than a 50-pound capacity and automotive tires.
Tires will be limited to eight per vehicle, and will be accepted with or without rims. Only passenger tires are allowed — no tractor tires.
All types of computers and accessories — PC, CPU towers, laptops, servers, keyboards, etc. — will be accepted, along with printers, fax machines, DVD players, stereos, copiers, telephones, cellphones and chargers, answering machines, video and camera equipment, video game systems, cable boxes, DVRs, microwaves, cable wires, power cords and strips. Televisions and cathode ray tube monitors will be accepted, but only two of these will be accepted per vehicle.
For details, contact the city Public Works Department at 830-258-1221 or Kerr County at 830-792-2200. Information is also available at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
