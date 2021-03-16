Firefighters from Ingram and Kerrville defeated a brush fire at the Kerrville on Sunday.
Just before 4 p.m. that day, KPD officers responded to a report of a rapidly spreading brush fire across the River Trail in the 400 block of Guadalupe Street, according to a Facebook post by the city of Kerrville.
“The Kerrville Fire Department and the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department responded to fight the fire, and your KPD officers also pitched in,” states the post. “The fire burned about 1/4 of an acre of brush, and took three hours to put out. Officers determined the fire was caused by an illegal camp site, and the KPD Fire Marshal is investigating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.