Robert H. Sosa
April 1944 - October 2020
Retired Master Sergeant Robert H. Sosa passed away in his sleep unexpectedly on the morning of October 3, 2020, in Kerrville ,Texas. Robert Sosa was born to Emilio and Nelle Sosa on April 15, 1944 in Boerne, Texas. Robert had a distinguished Military Career with the United States Army and secondly, with the United States Postal Service.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Sosa.
Robert currently was enjoying his retirement traveling with his beloved partner Grace Brophy.
He is survived by his siblings, Martin Sosa and Rita Fabro; sons, Jeffrey A. Sosa (Szabina), Gregory A. Sosa; grandchildren, Rebecca Castillo (Cris), Dillon Sosa and his partner Christine Furnari; great- granddaughter, Joyce Sosa. Robert also was a Grandpa to Grace Brophy’s grandchildren, Matthew and Alyssa, and a stepfather to their mother Elizabeth Moreno .
A viewing, at Grimes Funeral Chaples, Bandera, Texas will be Friday, October 9, 2020, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and funeral service at 3:00 pm. Graveside services with military honors follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery.
All who knew Robert are welcome to attend as we celebrate and morn for the loss of a great man who was well loved and respected.
