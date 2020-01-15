Bill Moreland
July 14, 1935 -
January 8, 2020
Bill Moreland, 84, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on January 8, 2020, in the presence of loved ones.
He was born to Clois Otha (Jack) and Golda Moreland on July 14, 1935, in Lamesa, Texas. Bill grew up in Artesia, New Mexico, and Roswell, New Mexico, and, after serving in the U.S. Army, went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and a Masters of Science in Education from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. He pursued a career in education and retired from the field as a high school principal in 1991.
Bill was married to Ange for 40 years (1979 in Houston, Texas) who resides in Kerrville.
In addition to Ange, he is also survived by five children and 10 grandchildren: Kirk Moreland and his wife, Michelle; Kaye Karolys and her husband, Marcel; Wyndi Geren and her husband, Jack; Brad Moreland and his wife, Robin; and Mike Moreland and his wife, Donna. Grandchildren are Delanie, Cassidy, McKenna, Ashley, Nicholas, JW, Johnny, Jackson, Mikaela and Nicholas.
In addition to his educational career, he has seen employment as a grocer, a soda-jerk, a facilities manager and a music minister. He also partnered in both an accounting business and a ceramics business with Ange.
In hobbies, he was known as a carpenter, a clarinetist, a Louis L’Amour reader, a Westerns watcher, a fisherman, a Pace Picante Sauce enthusiast (seriously, he put it on everything), an UNsweet tea drinker and a tune-whistler. His laughter (and sneezes) could fill a room.
As a husband, he was a constant companion in many exploits. As a father, he was commanding with a glance from across the room and immensely loving with a strong embrace. In all, he was a worshiper of God and our Lord, Jesus Christ, which could be seen in every hymn that he sang.
The family will enjoy a private gathering to celebrate his life.
Thank you for your prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.