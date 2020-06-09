Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 75,616 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. As of Monday, 16 had recovered, one had died and four were active, according to Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 24,260 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 236 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,853 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,302,049 had been tested. An estimated 51,140 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 524,855 people have recovered from the disease, 1,979,971 have been infected and 112,006 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 21,048,183 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 7,264,866 had been infected since the pandemic began, 411,879 had died, and 3,394,970 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Gillespie
5
Kendall
33
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
17
Medina
216
Blanco
12
Mason
32
Llano
3
Real
1
Number of Texans hospitalized with coronavirus hits all-time high as experts say cases are likely to continue increasing
For the second day in a row, Texas has reported a record number of patients hospitalized with the new coronavirus, a metric Gov. Greg Abbott has said he’s watching as businesses continue reopening and limits on their operations are loosened.
Data released Tuesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 2,056 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 1,935 the day before. The previous high was May 5, when 1,888 people were hospitalized.
The figures come a little more than a month since Abbott's statewide stay-at-home order ended and he began a phased reopening of businesses. It also comes about two weeks after Memorial Day.
A spokesman for Abbott's office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
The hospitalization figures — and the total number of new infections — have trended upward since about late May. Experts have said there’s a lag before changes in people's behaviors, like more social interaction, are reflected in coronavirus case data. It takes about nine to 16 days to see increased infections and generally another five to seven days to see changes in the numbers of people hospitalized, said Rebecca Fischer, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health. (Some individuals are only diagnosed once they make it to the hospital.)
"In terms of new infections, we are seeing a surge ... in part attributed to activities surrounding Memorial Day weekend, such as gatherings where protective behaviors may have been lax," she said.
Since then, Texans have protested police brutality across the state, sparked by the killing of George Floyd — who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“I’m concerned but not yet alarmed,” Abbott told a North Texas television station. “I look at Amarillo that was a hot spot zone a couple of weeks ago, where they had a lot of concerns. We had surge response teams that addressed it, and now their hospitalizations are going down.”
Texas has 15,400 available hospital beds and 1,700 available ICU beds, the data shows. There are 5,900 ventilators available. The number of available beds is seen as a key gauge for the state’s ability to handle a potential surge in coronavirus cases, and Abbott has said the hospitalization rate — the proportion of infected Texans who are requiring hospitalization — is a benchmark he’s closely monitoring. He cited it as an encouraging metric as the state’s stay-at-home order expired at the end of April.
In Houston, Dallas and other areas that have seen increased hospitalizations, “we need to drill down and find out exactly why that is,” Abbott said.
Hot spots like state prisons and meatpacking plants — which have been recently targeted for mass testing — are responsible for some of the increase in case numbers, the state health department said earlier this week. When The Texas Tribune asked a health department spokesperson Tuesday what has spurred the increased infections in counties that don't have state prisons or meatpacking plants, he said he would have to "work more" on that question.
David Lakey, the state’s former top public health official, said it's not surprising that the numbers are going up.
"There are a lot of people that are traveling around and a lot of people aren't doing those basic precautions of wearing a mask while they're near other individuals or washing their hands," he said. "There's ample capacity in the state to handle those cases, but we need to be ready for it."
He expects the numbers to continue rising in part because of Memorial Day, an increased amount of Texans leaving their homes and the police brutality protests.
"It's a combination of several factors," he said.
In Texas, among the vanguard of states that loosened coronavirus restrictions, most businesses are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and restaurants can seat parties of 10 together. On Friday, restaurants can increase their occupancy to 75% capacity.
Outside of Texas' big cities, some are still waiting nearly a month for coronavirus test results from state-run mobile units
Roving test sites staffed by the Texas National Guard — a state solution to increase coronavirus test access outside of major cities — have sometimes proven to be logistical nightmares or left patients waiting days or weeks to find out if they have COVID-19.
Among them: Gretel Bardin, a two-time breast cancer survivor with asthma, who’s barely left her house since March.
She was tested at a mobile site in Aransas County on May 12, hoping it would give her peace of mind. But it's “almost a month later, and nobody knows what's happened,” she said.
Announced by Gov. Greg Abbott in April, the mobile units have made brief stops in more than 220 counties, initially concentrating on rural and suburban areas that are not in close proximity to free test sites that have been available for months in larger Texas cities. The temporary sites are staffed by members of the National Guard and coordinated with the Department of State Health Services and the Division of Emergency Management.
While many county leaders said they are grateful the state swooped in to perform tests, others described short notice and planning challenges, particularly in the first days the units were deployed.
“We would not do it again without knowing it was better managed at the state level,” said Mills County Judge Ed Smith, whose community, 100 miles west of Waco, was among the first to host one of the units in April. He learned the unit would be coming to his county with less than 24 hours of notice, when state health officials made the announcement on a regular conference call with local leaders.
“Surprise!” he recalled. “I’m saying, wait a minute, if I hadn’t been on that phone call, we never would’ve known.”
Some counties have also had test results delayed for weeks after mobile unit visits, significantly longer than the one- to three-day turnaround time now cited by commercial laboratories.
Seth Christensen, a spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which helps coordinate the mobile units, attributed the delays and early challenges to the “massive undertaking” of conducting the tests and meeting new reporting requirements.
In South Texas, three Aransas County residents, including Bardin, told The Texas Tribune they are still waiting for results from coronavirus tests performed in mid-May, among the longest delays since the start of the pandemic. In nearby Calhoun and Goliad counties, the results from mobile unit tests took around 10 days at times, according to local officials. In Collin County, near Dallas, officials have heard from residents that were waiting two weeks or more. In West Texas, Coke and Howard Counties saw a 10-day lag, the county judges confirmed.
Christensen acknowledged that there have been “small pockets of delays” but said that for 95% of mobile unit tests, results were received in or “have been pending” for less than a week. That means about 3,000 of 60,053 tests performed as of June 4 have taken seven days or longer.
Still, the wait time has frustrated Texans like Shannon Sawyer, whose daughter went to a mobile unit site in Goliad County after running a 101 degree fever and testing negative for strep at an urgent care clinic. She was told test results would come back via text message within 72 hours, Sawyer said.
But after five days, Sawyer called a number she found online, demanding to know where the results were. One lengthy hold later, and she was told to send an email.
“This is impacting an entire family’s ability to go to work,” she wrote in her email about the delay. One of her daughters had been asked not to go to work until the results came in.
Sawyer received the results from the University of Texas Medical Branch laboratory services late that night. The virus was not detected.
That “72 hours is not accurate,” Sawyer said.
Test samples collected by the mobile units across the state were initially funneled to labs at the UT Medical Branch and UT Southwestern.
Now they are generally flown or driven to Austin and then dispersed among public and private labs. That’s to avoid overburdening any one facility as the state has deployed more mobile units, Christensen said. If there’s a potential delay, test samples will be deep frozen and thawed to ensure they don’t degrade, he said.
Chris Van Deusen, a spokesperson for the Department of State Health Services, said there is no backlog at the central Austin lab, which can process 1,400 samples a day. There are other public labs in the state, but commercial laboratories process the bulk of coronavirus tests in Texas.
Some county officials found the state responsive when they flagged a delay.
Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer said he contacted state officials after test results had been pending for 10 days and got an immediate response. A second mobile unit visit yielded quicker results, in about seven days, he said.
The state averaged about 21,400 viral tests in the two-week period ending Sunday, shy of a 30,000-a-day goal cited in the governor’s report for reopening the state. It ranks near the bottom nationally on tests by population, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers, and there have been testing challenges for months.
In March, the Tribune reported test results were taking up to 10 days to come back, leaving experts without a current picture of the virus’ spread in the state and patients without information they could use to modify their behavior.
The public labs have at times suffered from a dearth of supplies, and private labs initially struggled to expand their capacity — though companies like Quest Diagnostics now say they can analyze 105,000 tests per day with an average turnaround of one to three days.
But Texas has significantly ramped up its testing since the outbreak began and has made targeted efforts in hard-hit or underserved communities.
The governor recently directed state agencies to test all residents and staff in nursing homes, which have emerged as hot spots for the virus nationwide. He has promised to increase testing in predominantly black or Hispanic communities that have been disproportionately affected by the virus. People in meatpacking plants and prisons are also being more widely screened.
The roving units were supposed to bridge a different testing gap in the state’s most remote pockets. Especially at the start of the pandemic, testing was hard to come by outside major cities. Many rural counties went weeks without reporting a single case of the coronavirus, in some cases likely because few or no tests had been performed on residents.
At times, mobile units arrived in rural counties to test just a handful of residents, raising questions about how the resource is being allocated.
In Mills County, Smith praised the military on-site but recounted a number of hiccups.
Smith said he had not asked the state for a unit in his county, where two clinics had already been performing tests. With little notice the unit was coming, Smith ran spots on the community radio station and posted on the county website to quickly get the word out. Still, turnout was dismal: 12 people made appointments.
Test results took seven days to come back, prompting frustration and anger among residents, he said — “because, of course, they're testing symptomatic people and nobody knew what the results were.”
Curious what his residents would experience, Smith registered for one of the free tests and got a call saying he was approved — several days after the unit moved on.
“Maybe we were purposefully the guinea pig,” Smith said.
Christensen said early problems with the mobile units have been rectified.
Similarly, in San Saba County, across the Colorado River from Mills, officials got just an hour and a half of notice when a mobile unit went to test residents there in April. Just seven people were tested. When a unit came a week later, 11 were tested, according to Marsha Hardy, the county’s emergency management coordinator. In a county served by just one weekly local newspaper, she said she’d need two weeks’ notice to make a testing unit visit worth it.
In Edwards County, where the state is still not reporting any cases, a mobile unit set up for hours on the fairgrounds in late April tested just eight people. County Judge Souli Shanklin said that left some personnel sitting around.
Shanklin said he had not asked the state to send a testing unit.
“It’s not costing the county any money … so we’re not opposed to it,” Shanklin said in an interview last month. “But I’m sure they’ve got more important things to do.”
Meanwhile, in other areas, local officials were desperate for increased testing. Around the same time the unit sat partially idle in Shanklin’s remote county, Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards — who had requested testing assistance from the state — was forced to devise a system for limiting who in his community could access the mobile testing option.
With lots of interest and minimal tests, he said, “we had to come up with a way to choose a limited group.” Ultimately, the unit focused just on first responders on that visit.
Christensen said health officials decided where to send the units in consultation with local leaders and emphasized that some challenges at the beginning of the process in April have since been resolved.
Carla Astudillo contributed to this report.
Clute assisted-living resident dies of COVID-19
Two nursing home residents — one in Clute’s Creekside Village and one in Pearland’s Windsong Care Center — are Brazoria County’s 10th and 11th victims of COVID-19, officials reported Tuesday.
It is the first coronavirus death linked to the Clute assisted-living facility and third connected to Windsong.
Of the 164 residents actively dealing with COVID-19, 12 are under hospital care, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. These numbers do not include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, who were removed from the county’s tracking dashboard Monday.
With the intention to not “overwhelm the health system,” Sebesta was pleased with the number of hospitalizations.
“It’s great thing to have it so low,” he said.
The judge added that 121 of the 770 residents to test positive have spent time in a hospital, varying in seriousness and duration, Sebesta said.
Galveston County, in comparison, has 25 of 495 sick residents who are hospitalized from COVID-19, according to Galveston County data. This equals about 5 percent of active, confirmed Galveston County patients hospitalized, compared to about 7.3 percent in Brazoria County.
Galveston County also had 72 residents who were under hospital care who have since recovered.
Pearland accounting for half of 12 new cases reported Tuesday.
Four women — two in their 30s, one in her 40s and another in her 70s — were reported as positive Tuesday.
A girl younger than 10 and a man in his 40s were listed as probable. It is unknown if they are connected, Sebesta said.
Angleton and Danbury women in their 30s, Angleton and Freeport men in their 20s and an Iowa Colony man in his 40s are new confirmed cases, and Lake Jackson woman in her 20s is listed as probably, according to county data.
Brazoria County has 14 residents recorded as probable cases.
The county also reported 16 people recovered, bringing recoveries to 581 residents.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Blueberry Festival called off
Fans of Nacogdoches’ most well known summer festival will have to wait until 2021 to get their blueberry lemonade and pancakes.
When the festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed in May due to the coronavirus, officials at the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce had hoped it could be moved to later in the year.
But that wasn’t to be, as the chamber on Monday announced the 2020 festival is canceled and cited continuing health and safety and economic concerns related to the pandemic.
“We gave strong consideration to our options, but sadly came to the conclusion that it would be difficult to recreate this festival in this uncertain health and economic environment,” festival chairperson Grace Handler said. “We look forward to a bigger and better Texas Blueberry Festival in 2021 when things hopefully return to normal.”
Holding the festival later in 2020 would have also presented logistical challenges, chamber board chair Claire Robbins said.
“The chamber does not want to risk the health of our employees, visitors and volunteers,” she said.
A Blueberry Color Splash coloring event is continuing through the end of the month, and local businesses will proceed with blueberry-related promotions and in-store events, Handler said.
Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nacogdoches County on Tuesday brought the total cases to 298, with an estimated 228 of those having recovered, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Office.
Two of the four new cases, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 90s, are from a long-term care facility. The other two are city residents: a boy between 10 and 18 and a man in his 20s.
Of the county’s estimated 48 active cases of the virus, nine are hospitalized with four of those in ICU, according to state data. Twenty-one patients have died, representing a fatality rate of 6.9%.
SHELBY COUNTY EVENTS
In Shelby County, plans for both a July 18 cook-off and 44th annual Poultry Festival in October are in full swing. The Shelby County Expo Center and Rodeo Area will host Grill Fest, a sanctioned barbecue cook-off set for Saturday, July 18.
Registration is open now and will continue until the day before of the event, according to a release from the Grill Fest Committee, which plans to award more than $6,500 in prizes. For the public, entry is free and samples will be available at cook team stations.
“Social distancing will be encouraged and food samplings will follow new health guidelines,” the event announcement states.
Sanctioned by the Lone Star Barbecue Society, the event is presented by Gold Sponsors, Badders Law Firm, Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson Foods. Registration is $150 before July 3 and more information is available at www.shelbycountychamber.com.
Plans are also in the works for Shelby County’s annual East Texas Poultry Festival, scheduled Oct. 1-3 on the downtown square in Center. Highlighted by a “Strut, Cluck and Crow” Chicken Clucking Contest for all ages, the event is in its 44th year.
“Unless any orders are in place by local, state or federal agencies, or health and safety concerns exist, the 2020 East Texas Poultry Festival will welcome guests as usual,” the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce stated in an event announcement Monday.
East Texas Poultry Festival is set to begin just as a new streetscaping project in Center is completed, according to the Chamber, which means vendor booths will be set up differently this year. Applications for arts and crafts booths are open. More information is available from the Shelby County Chamber at 936-598-3682 or by emailing info@shelbycountychamber.com or at www.shelbycountychamber.com.
RESCHEDULED EVENTS
Several annual events in East Texas have been rescheduled to fall.
Among these is the Old Stone Fort Bike Ride, set to begin at the County Expo Center on the morning of Oct. 24. Originally planned for April, the Nacogdoches Rotary Club benefit ride includes three separate courses of up to 60 miles. Registration is available at active.com under Old Stone Fort Bike Ride.
Hosted by the Nacogdoches Jaycees, the Red Dirt Mud Run has been moved from its May date to Oct. 3 at the County Expo Center. Registration for that event is online at adventure signup.com under Red Dirt Mud Run.
Jacksonville’s annual Tomato Festival typically happens on the same date as the Blueberry Festival, but this year has been rescheduled to Sept. 19. Vendor deadline has been set for Aug. 3. For information, visit jacksonville.texas.com/tomato-fest or call 903-586-2217.
County judge: Coronavirus surge tent coming down
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said Monday, June 8, that the coronavirus surge tent at North Texas Medical Center will soon be dismantled.
Brinkley made the announcement before members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court after they reconvened from closed session during a meeting inside the Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
Brinkley said the plan is to take the tent down next week “unless something changes.”
In March, officials set up what City Manager Barry Sullivan described as a “fully functional” triage tent at NTMC, 1900 Hospital Blvd. The 10-room tent has running water and is climate controlled, according to a previous Register report.
The tent was set up at NTMC to use if and when patient volume increased to the point that “mere numbers are causing operational and safety concerns” for patients, visitors and staff, Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby previously told the Register. Had that happened, the emergency department waiting area would have been closed and all triage operations would’ve been moved to the tent, according to an archived Register report.
Rigsby said Monday afternoon that the surge tent has not been used.
She also said NTMC is reviewing its visitor policy weekly. Visitation at the hospital has been suspended since March 24 to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Exceptions include a single caregiver for terminal patients impending death, pediatric patients and labor and delivery patients. Visitors that fall within the exception are only allowed one entry per day, a previous news release from the hospital states. No reentry is allowed.
“As of right now, nothing has changed,” Rigsby said Monday of the policy.
Commissioners also unanimously agreed Monday to update the county’s disaster declaration for budgetary purposes.
The declaration doesn’t have any requirements in it, according to Brinkley. It simply asks residents to follow the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to reduce contact with others to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Main reason to keep it on right now is [the] ability to spend some of the grant funds and stuff,” Brinkley said.
As of noon Tuesday, Cooke County had one active case and 19 recovered cases of the coronavirus. A total of 1,198 residents have been tested. Of those, 957 came back negative and 221 are pending results, according to information from the JIC. There were no reported fatalities. County statistics include residents of Cooke County only.
As of press time Tuesday, there were 1,971,302 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 111,620 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 76,476 reported cases and 1,848 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates as the situation surrounding the coronavirus is developing.
As Texas businesses reopen, COVID-19 case totals are rising. The state says hot spots like prisons and meatpacking plants are key factors.
AUSTIN — As Texas moves forward with a new phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan for reopening businesses, the daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases is on a steady, upward trend.
Throughout the state, the number of new cases reported each day has grown from an average of about 1,081 during the week ending May 24 to about 1,527 in the past week. (Public health data varies day to day, so officials use a seven-day rolling average to better capture trends over time.)
The 14-day trend line shows new infections in Texas have risen about 71% in the past two weeks. Although confirmed infections have increased across the state, hot spots like state prisons and meatpacking plants, which have recently been the sites of mass or targeted testing, are responsible for a portion of the increase, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Part of the state’s increase of new confirmed cases reported since late May is a result of mass testing in some prisons, which began May 12. Since prisons started reporting test results May 26, the number of prisoners reported to be infected with the new coronavirus has skyrocketed — jumping from about 2,500 to 6,900 in two weeks.
State data shows that overall cases jumped by 19,000, or 34%, from May 25 to June 7, and nearly a quarter of that increase came from 10 counties with prisons and meatpacking plants.
But determining exactly how much of the statewide increase comes from recent prison testing is complicated because DSHS does not include all prison cases in the statewide total. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which oversees prisons, reports COVID-19 cases directly to DSHS, but DSHS says the statewide tally is based on reports from Texas counties — and some counties don’t include prison cases in their statistics. (DSHS spokespeople have repeatedly said they are working to ensure all counties include prison cases in their numbers.)
On Friday, Pecos County Judge Joe Shuster told The Texas Tribune that the Texas attorney general’s office instructed the county — which has a prison that led to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases — not to include prisoners in its county infection numbers. Brazoria County officials also said Friday they would no longer include prison cases in their county reports, according to Community Impact.
The attorney general’s office said it could not comment on advice given to local officials because of attorney-client privilege. A DSHS spokesperson said the agency expected to have an update on its data reporting process this week “to ensure that TDCJ cases are consistently included on our dashboard.”
Some of the statewide increase may be attributable to greater availability of testing for the virus. Along with mass testing at places like prisons — where more than 83,000 tests have been conducted — the number of tests rose steadily until the middle of May.
Since then, the number of daily tests administered has increased modestly, up about 7% from the week ending May 24 to the week ending Saturday.
And the percentage of tests coming back positive — a metric Abbott and White House officials have pointed to as indicative of a state’s readiness for reopening — is also increasing. The 14-day trend line shows the positive rate in Texas has risen about 62% over the past two weeks.
In addition, the number of people hospitalized from the coronavirus, reported each day, has grown from an average of 1,656 during the week ending May 24 to 1,811 in the past week.
For states to consider reopening, the White House recommends they see either a downward trajectory of Covid-19 cases over 14 days or a downward trajectory in the percentage of positive test results over 14 days.
Abbott has said that Texans should anticipate temporary increases in the positivity rate as the state dispatches surge response teams to three kinds of hot spots: prisons and jails, nursing homes and meatpacking plants.
Texas began allowing retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, museums and libraries to open at 25% capacity May 1.
Abbott announced his third phase of reopening Wednesday, allowing most businesses to operate at 50% capacity effective immediately. Restaurants will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity beginning Friday under the governor’s order.
