LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Galen Alexander scored the last-second game-winner, Michael Weathers scored 21 points and Texas Southern rallied past Wyoming 76-74 on Monday night.
John Walker III added 16 points for Texas Southern (1-2). Weathers scored six of his points as Texas Southern closed the game on a 12-5 come-from-behind effort, his jumper with 1:12 remaining knotting the score at 74.
Wyoming's Jeremiah Oden blocked a Walker layup with a second left but Alexander, who added 11 points, grabbed the loose ball and put it up for the win.
Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points for the Cowboys (1-1), making 10 of 13 from the line. Marcus Williams added 17 points and his lone 3-pointer gave the Cowboys a 72-64 lead with 5:10 remaining . Drew LaMont had 12 points.
Texas Southern is favored in the Southwest Athletic Conference.
