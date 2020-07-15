Ronald Peterson
Kerrville- Ronald M. Peterson, 75, passed away peacefully in San Antonio on April 25, 2020 with family members by his side.
Ron was born in Rice Lake, WI and grew up in Eau Claire, graduation from Memorial High School in 1962. He received BS and MS degrees in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Madison, graduating in 1971. He worked in that field for many years in Madison, Washington State, Colorado, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
Later in life, he received a lung transplant and retired to the warmer climate of the Hill Country of southern Texas. He married Londa Gilbreath in 2010 and settled in Kerrville near the Guadalupe River.
Christian evangelism became important in Ron’s life in Texas. His passion was spending time at the Empty Cross Prayer Garden as a chaplain guide speaking to visitors about their eternity with Jesus. He also was a great encourager and found words to encourage people in whatever situation they were facing.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Josephine Peterson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Londa; 5 beautiful children, Marc of Nebraska, Ron Jr., Sunni and Tristan of Washington and Michael of Oregon; sister, Gloria of Madison, WI; brother, Gary of Rice Lake, WI.
No services will be held. Memorials in Ron’s honor may be made to The Coming Kingdom Foundation, PO Box 290555, Kerrville, Texas 78029, office@thecomingkingfoundation.org or to a favorite charity.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
