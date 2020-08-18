Harper volleyball coach Gina Lumpkins doesn’t want her team to stop improving, but there’s one that could in a hurry — coronavirus.
So, the veteran coach isn’t taking any chances. After going maskless in their season debut against a masked Ingram Tom Moore, the Longhorns have donned black cloth masks as part of their regular uniform.
The result? Back-to-back victories, highlighted by a 3-0 sweep of visiting Leakey on Tuesday night.
“Just the thought of our seeing being put on hold was the reason,” Lumpkins said about the mask decision. “We just decided to do everything possible to be safe.”
Against Ingram, Harper was swept by the tenacious Warriors, who will wear masks across the entirety of the school’s athletic program. Lumpkins said she was impressed with how Ingram handled wearing the masks in the match against Harper, and in turn her team has responded to the challenge.
“I think they’ve handled it well,” Lumpkins said.
Despite some ragged moments against Leakey, Harper was able to win 25-20, 25-6 and 25-21 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Sophomore Talli Millican led the Longhorns with 12 kills and five aces.
It was Harper’s service game that proved to be the difference with 13 aces on the night. Brittany Evans had six aces for the Longhorns. Sophomore Emily Seewald had five kills for the Longhorns.
