Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.