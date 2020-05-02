We just took our recycle bin, newspapers, etc. to the dump on April 30. We usually go once a week. There was a sign on the window that stated as of May 9 they were no longer going to accept recyclables there and had no information as to where we could take it after that date. We live outside the city but only by a couple of miles. We try to do what is right by recycling. Now we find out we can no longer go to the dump. This upsets me very much, one tries to do the right thing and help the environment. Could someone please explain what the reason is for eliminating this? I hate not being able to help do my part for the environment. If possible also please give some alternatives going forward.
Ruby Evans, Kerrville
(0) comments
