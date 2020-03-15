South Korea has reported 76 additional cases of the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase in new infections since Feb. 21.
The numbers announced Sunday morning raised the total for the country to 8,162. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the death toll increased by three to 75.
It said 120 people had recovered and were released from quarantine over the past 24 hours, raising the number of recovered to 834.
A majority of cases in South Korea has been reported in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.
