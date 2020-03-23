Communities across Texas starting rolling out shelter-in-place orders in a dramatic expansion of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic — all of this on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott clarifying his position that people needed to abide by his executive orders on Friday.
In San Antonio, Waco, Boerne, College Station, Austin and Lubbock, mayors issued disaster declarations that allowed them to order people to stay home, shutter non-essential businesses and keep emergency services focused on treating those with potential sickness from COVID-19.
“All individuals, unless exempted or otherwise noted, are expected to remain in their homes,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nireberg wrote in a Tweet. He signed the orders on Monday afternoon as San Antonio wrestled with 57 cases, including 16 by community spread.
Depending on which statistics you want to believe — both have strong sources — there are more than 350 cases of confirmed coronavirus. The state’s official count is eight dead and 352 infected. Johns Hopkins University, which Abbott cited on Sunday, has a dramatically different count of 755 infected and nine dead — as of 7 p.m. on Monday.
Those numbers, along with some estimates at hospitals, led the Texas Hospitals Association to write a letter to Abbott calling on communities to shelter in place.
“Given the projections and gravity of the situation, Texas hospitals want to share our firm position in support of strong shelter-in-place provisions to protect our health care workers and the community,” wrote Ted Shaw, the president and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association.
Waco became the first city to make the shelter-in-place order official — closing that city down at midnight on Monday.
“I know many will say that we are taking this action too early,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver told the Waco Tribune-Herald.. "I have been convinced by the health care officials, including our local health experts, that it is more important to act early than to wait. This action is inevitable, and the sooner we take it the better chance we have of getting ahead of this.”
Just down the road from Kerrville, three cases were reported in Kendall County, and another in Medina County. In the city of Boerne, Mayor Tim Handren ordered all non-essential businesses to close on Monday at midnight.
Handren's order closes all non-essential businesses but also puts quarantine limits on those who travel outside of the city limits. The order read: "Any city of Boerne resident who returns to Boerne from travel to a location more than 100 miles beyond the city limits shall self-quarantine in their home or place of lodging for a period of no less than 14 days, maintaining isolation from other persons to the maximum extent possible.
The city placed a long list of essential businesses that are staying open during the period that extends through April 3.
In North Texas, Collin County officials were prepping for a shelter-in-place order, according to The Dallas Morning News. Seventeen Collin County mayors and the county judge were on a call Monday morning to work out the details of a shelter-in-place order, McKinney Mayor George Fuller told the newspaper.
On Tuesday, the city of Austin and Travis County will issue a shelter-in-place order.
While this wave of closures was rankling the state, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick went on Fox News on Monday night and said that he didn’t think that country could survive a prolonged economic shutdown.
“Are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping America that all of America loves for your children and grandchildren,” Patrick told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in. That doesn’t make me noble or brave, or anything like that. I just think there are lots of grandparents up there like me in this country, I have six grandchildren. What we all care about, and what we love more than anything are those children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.