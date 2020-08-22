January 2012 - August 2020
Arianna Khaile Guido-Lopez, age 8, was blessed into our lives on January 28, 2012 and gained her angel wings August 17, 2020.
Arianna graced this earth with her beautiful presence, bright smile and sweet laughter. She was amazingly selfless and always put others before herself. Her biggest goal was to become a teacher. Arianna loved life by enjoying soccer, cooking, dancing and most of all her electronics. To be around her is to love her.
Our Warrior Princess will be greatly missed by everyone.
Arianna is survived by her mother; Raven; father, Cody; sister, Peyton; grandfather, Danny; grandmother, Carolyn; uncles, Brent and Darrell and cousin, Leona.
“Your wings were ready, but my heart was not”
Funeral Services will be held at 4PM on Sunday August 23, 2020 at Kerrville Church of Christ, 1900 TX-534 Loop, and Kerrville, TX 78028.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home
