The weather pattern turns cooler across the Hill Country this weekend.
High pressure filters in across the area and this will end all precipitation opportunities for a few days.
It will be cooler tonight with lows dropping into the middle and upper 30's.
Skies clear and winds become northwest at 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Saturday looks terrific with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70's.
Winds become east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Clouds increase overnight Saturday into Sunday and it will cool into the lower and middle 40's most locations.
I will mention a slim chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night, but rain opportunities are not very high at the moment.
Sunday looks windy and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60's.
Sunday night looks noticeably colder with lows in the middle to upper 20's.
Monday should be much cooler with highs in the 50's.
