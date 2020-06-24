Things aren’t quite as grim at Kerrville City Hall and the county courthouse, with the release of new revenue projections this week.
City staff had predicted a revenue shortfall of $2,254,716 for this budget year ending Oct. 1. But on Tuesday, city council members were presented with a more optimistic forecast: a $1,533,940 shortfall.
“Things are not as bad as we thought they were going to be,” said Amy Dozier, chief financial officer for the city, during her presentation to council members on Tuesday.
The major reason for the more optimistic projection was that the COVID-19-related closures weren’t as long as expected, and so sales tax revenues didn’t take as big a hit. Dozier said the city planned for a two-month business shutdown.
One of the big decreases in city revenues occurred in the hotel occupancy tax fund: May’s revenues were down 83.4% compared to last May, according to Dozier’s figures. This reflected the drastic decrease in visitors due to the pandemic. The city expected to receive $886,797 in hotel occupancy tax fund revenues as of last month but only received $712,638, according to her figures.
The city has spent less than budgeted so far this year: $17,002,828, versus the expected $17,763,854, according to Dozier’s figures. The city had spent $16,624,274 by this time last year, she reported.
“It looks like we’re gaining,” said Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, after hearing Dozier’s presentation.
KERR COUNTY
Kerr County Auditor Tanya Shelton also gave the commissioners court some positive financial news this week.
The county collected $388,708.75 in sales tax revenues this month, compared to June 2019 revenues of 348,452.42. With the pandemic-related shutdowns, the county also had predicted a shortfall.
“It was kinda shocking, but it is good, and so based on that for the rest of the year, if we collect … $318,000 each month, we will make our budget,” Shelton told commissioners during a meeting on Monday.
The county also has spent less than it budgeted, Shelton reported. The county planned to spend about 66% in the general fund by this time, but had only spent 57%, she said.
