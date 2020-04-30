The local gas prices are literally "highway" robbery. The state average price for regular unleaded as of April 26 is $1.48 with the lowest price being $.99 per gallon. I don't know who is "fixing" the gas prices locally, but I for one will be notifying the Texas Railroad Commissioner's office. I suggest others do the same until the local gas prices reflect current trends.
Garry Willoughby, Kerrvillle
