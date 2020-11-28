Mason Harrell scored 18 points as Texas State pulled away after halftime, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-63 on Saturday.
Alonzo Sule added 14 points for Texas State (2-0), and Caleb Asberry added 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Bobcats led 35-33 at the break, but began to pull away on back-to-back Caleb Asberry 3-pointers midway through the second half. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi didn't get within two possessions the rest of the way.
Myles Smith had 13 points and four steals for the Islanders (1-1). Rasheed Browne added 11 points and eight rebounds.
