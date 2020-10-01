The last thing that Leticia Ojeda-Chacon wanted to do was undergo surgery, especially this procedure.
She put it off. She cried over it. She spent time talking about it with her wife, Erica.
Throughout it all, she remembered her niece and two sisters who suffered through a genetic form of breast cancer. Those loved ones are now gone, including her niece, who died at 34 just four years ago and left behind a devastated family of four children and a husband.
Leticia Ojeda-Chacon weeps when she remembers their suffering.
A radical double mastectomy was probably her best option of thwarting a family killer, and still she struggled with the decision. Three years ago, she was told she had two genetic mutations — the CHEK2 and the MUYTH. Both significantly raised her chances of developing cancer, including breast cancer.
Doctors told all of the women in Ojeda-Chacon’s family to be tested for the mutations. At least 10 of the family’s adult women have now been tested.
On Nov. 6, Ojeda-Chacon will undergo the double mastectomy in San Antonio.
“I feel like this is the right decision,” said the 49-year-old Army veteran, who is now a detox nurse. “I wasn’t ready to make that decision three years ago. ... We’re both nurses and we have a 13-year-old son, and I saw what a horrible disease cancer is. Cancer doesn’t discriminate.”
These types of inherited cancer genes account for 5-10% of breast cancer cases in the U.S., according to the Susan B. Komen Foundation, which works to raise awareness about the disease. October, of course, is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which helped Ojeda-Chacon to share her story.
“The doctors reassured me this is going to be a clean surgery,” Ojeda-Chacon said. “I’m going to have what they call a flat closure.”
With that procedure, Ojeda-Chacon opted not to have major reconstructive surgery. Her recovery will already be at least six to eight weeks, and the decision presents a financial challenge to the family.
While both women are nurses, Leticia Ojeda-Chacon recently started her job and will have to take time off without pay during her recovery. Both women are also working to complete their Bachelor of Science degrees in nursing at Schreiner University.
At 11 a.m. Oct. 17, the family will host a fundraiser at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadow View Lane, which will help offset the costs of the surgery and recovery. The event will feature a $10 barbecue plate and some other items to help the family.
“It’s been a struggle,” Chacon admits of the process of twice yearly testing and doctor’s visits — and ultimately the decision to undergo surgery.
“It’s so overwhelming,” Ojeda-Chacon said. “Mentally it’s been stressful, and I’ve had some anxiety. I’m altering my body and that’s hard.”
The couple is worried about their son. They’ve spent a lot of time talking about the surgery with him, but he’s also old enough to see what the family has suffered through over the last four years.
They aren’t getting much sleep, but Leticia said she’s comforted by Kerrville.
“This community is so caring,” she said.
Furthermore, she’s motivated by her family and her son.
“I want to live,” she said. “I want to grow old. I want to live for my family.”
