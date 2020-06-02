The South Korean government sent 500,000 face masks to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a show of gratitude for America's help in preventing communism from overtaking the whole peninsula.
The VA received the shipment in mid-May, according to The Air Force Times and a Joint Base Andrews news release.
“This gift from the Republic of Korea is possible thanks to the noble sacrifice made 70 years ago by the American veterans of the Korean War,” said South Korea’s Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Sam-duck Park, according to a statement sent from South Korea. “These masks symbolize our countries’ alliance and the appreciation of the Korean people who have never forgotten the American veterans’ service and sacrifice. We are always grateful for them.”
The masks were transported in a C-130 and unloaded by Airmen assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing, according to the news release. The C-130 aircrew was greeted by the Marine Corps attache and officials from the Republic of Korea embassy.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.
“So many years later, we are joined in another just and noble cause of containing a pandemic that threatens our citizens’ lives and livelihoods and poses a grave threat to the Veterans we have both pledged to protect," said VA Secretary Robert L. Wilkie, in a VA statement of thanks to America's longstanding ally.
