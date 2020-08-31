Police are investigating a report of a purse stolen from a vehicle parked on Hill Country Drive.
On Monday, Aug. 24, an officer responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at apartments in the 700 block of Hill Country Drive, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman. A complainant reported that sometime between the afternoon of Aug. 22 and the afternoon of Aug. 23, someone entered the complainant’s unlocked vehicle and stole a Harry Potter purse containing personal papers.
“This burglary has been referred to the Criminal Investigations Unit,” Lamb said in an email. “Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to report it to KPD or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477 (TIPS).”
