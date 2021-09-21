Local agencies are looking for a man accused of an armed robbery at IHOP this morning.
About 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, an unidentified man entered the restaurant and displayed a firearm, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman.
“Nobody was harmed,” Lamb said. “He fled on foot and we’re looking for him. He was masked up, and so we don’t have a great description.”
According to information from Lamb and from emergency dispatch traffic, the accused man was described as white, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 200-220 pounds, wearing a grey knit cap or beanie; a maroon,Ping brand Texas A&M, quarter-zip pullover sweater; gloves; white shoes; and dark or grey or blue athletic pants. The man possibly left in a silver hatchback in an unknown direction, according to radio traffic.
12:42 pm. UPDATE: The suspect brandished a semi-automatic pistol at a restaurant employee and demanded money, according to KPD.
"The suspect fled in an unknown direction following the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money," reads a press release from the Kerrville Police Department. "Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Kerrville Police Department at (830) 257-8181 or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at (830) 896-TIPS (8477)."
