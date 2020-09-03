Leigh Gibson’s essay in the September first issue traced her patriotism back to the 1976 Bicentennial when she was seven years old. I remember it too. I was twenty-seven, recently married, and living in Southern California. The sight of the great ships with their majestic sails filled me with pride and love for my country.
I was raised by parents who discussed politics and even remember arguing with my mother about the Vietnam War. We had friends who were Democrats and friends who were Republicans. My parents thought it was a good thing to look at both sides of issues and understand that love of one’s country didn’t mean it didn’t have problems. In fact, my mother’s idea of government was “It would be wonderful if people took care of each other but they don’t, so the government has to.” This went contrary to my Libertarian leanings. After all, we lived in a country of freedoms, didn’t we? Weren’t there laws saying that everyone was equal and should have equal opportunity?
When the Watts Riots occurred, I was 16 and didn’t understand why anyone would destroy their own neighborhood. I lived in an affluent community and never saw poverty up close.
Years later, I married a Republican who told me the left was too emotional and needed to think through how the government was going to pay for its big programs.
Nowadays my heart breaks at the rancor between the left and right and how the fringe on both sides have become so violent. I still believe, as Anne Frank said, that “people are good at heart” — well most people — and want what’s good for themselves and what’s good for society. But to only focus on the feel-good stories of success and ignore the darker side of our culture that needs to be brought into the light does no one a service.
I too felt patriotic when I watched the convention, the Democratic Convention. It makes me wonder, if we were a multi-party system, would we be more amenable to working together instead of casting the other side in such a horrid light? Probably not. It’s probably just human nature to want to be part of a tribe, and look at “the others” as the enemy.
I wish that we, as citizens, would consider all Americans as “us” and “the enemy” as poverty, racism, corruption, and find it unacceptable for our president to delight in being crude, insulting and intolerant of those who don’t blindly follow him.
Mary Lee Gowland, Kerrville
