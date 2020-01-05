Bringing together the community through faith brought three of Kerr County’s elected officials out on Saturday morning to kick-off a year-long reading of the Bible at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden in Kerrville.
“I believe that this kind of event is important because it gathers people together from across our community to read Scripture, to honor the Lord, and it speaks to us, as we read the Scripture, about our community,” Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said.
The Fire Starter Bible Reading Marathon was started by Fred and Beth Schremp, who began their ministry in Kerrville after the Easter service at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden in 2019. They were inspired by a similar event in San Antonio at the Alamo.
“God says to devote yourself to the public reading of Scripture, so it is important to God,” said Beth Schremp.
Joining the group was Blackburn, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly and Ingram Mayor Pro Tem Jon St. Clair, as they opened the Bible marathon reading the first few chapters of the book of Genesis.
The three elected officials agreed that attending this particular event was important because it demonstrates the local government is a faith-driven group of individuals who want to “put God back on the forefront”, according to St. Clair, and to “symbolize that the government is participating in spreading the word of God,” Kelly said.
“As an elected official, I felt as a representative of the people that it was important for me to be here and to let them know that I am a man of faith and we are a community of faith and it’s something that we share,” Kelly said.
Mayor Blackburn understood the possibility of making members of the community uncomfortable by crossing over the separation between church and state and appreciating the concern. However, Blackburn said he believes the community recognizes the importance of unity through faith.
“I recognize what can happen in a community when people come together and there’s a sense of spirituality and they are praying for the same thing, and they are excited about seeing good things happening in this community and are excited to see the successes of the churches,” said Blackburn.
The Schremps are planning to continue their Bible marathon and also pln to ask other members of the Kerr County community to be a part of this event.
“Our plans for this year are asking representatives from our community, today its the local government and later on asking leaders in the business community, the education community, and the media community,” said Fred Schremp.
The event will be held on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the entire year. The event is expected to conclude sometime on Dec. 5, 2020. Volunteer readers are welcome and can participate on the day of each event.
