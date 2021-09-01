Heat and humidity continues across the Hill Country Wednesday afternoon.
Partly sunny skies and hot temperatures prevail with highs in the lower to middle 90's.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are highest towards the Gulf Coast and also across Far West Texas.
No major changes in the overall weather pattern are expected.
