Adam Salladin and Lisa Nye-Salladin have never been busier.
For bicycle shop owners, along with retailers, have seen a coronavirus pandemic-related surge in new business as people scrambled to find new workout regimens, and with the Guadalupe River Trail right here in Kerrville the demand is acute.
For the Salladins, who own Hill Country Bicycle Works, they’ve witnessed two stories with the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on their business, and others.
"I know a lot of businesses and people are struggling. But maybe there's a silver lining to this. People are rethinking their lifestyles, getting outside more, connecting with their families more. Maybe this increased awareness of personal and family health will stick."
If you think about the need to escape quarantine, especially in Kerrville, there’s one thing to do — go ride a bike. The only problem is that there has been a shortage. Just last month, Walmart was cleaned out of bicycles.
As the pandemic took hold across the country, gyms were forced close and that led people to rethink their workout regimens, and that led to bicycles being brought out of storage if they couldn’t find a new bike. In April, bicycle sales jumped nationwide 75%.
"We've been slammed the last three or four months with repairs,” Nye-Salladin said. “People are bringing in barn bikes, things that haven't been used in years. We had to close an extra day each week just to make time to keep up with repair demand."
If you read trade publications focused on the bicycle industry, the experience that the Salladins are living is not unusual — it’s nationwide. Bike sellers saw triple-digit increase in sales, but also a renewed interest in people being outside and enjoying fresh air. That’s something that the Salladins are seeing firsthand.
"It's been pretty great to see a surge of interest in outdoor sports,” Salladin-Nye said. “At the same time, it's difficult to know how to safely put on races and other events that bring people together in groups. We want to promote and celebrate the culture of cycling and healthy competition. But how do you do it safely? Maybe the answer is to focus on hyperlocal events. Keep them small and for locals only."
The couple owns two shops, one on Water Street in Kerrville, and another in Fredericksburg. They started their business here in 1995 after spending three years riding around the world on bicycles.
During their 25 years here in Kerrville, they’ve advocated for many things when it comes to outdoor recreation and their business is also aimed at connecting people through rides and races. In the age of coronavirus, those races have been postponed or cancelled, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t interested in getting out and riding.
"We're not the only business who feels the effects of reduced travel, event cancellations, a decrease or disappearance of out-of-town traffic,” Salladin said. “But we're busy. And without races and big events the last several months, it's been all local customers, and many of them are new customers to us. It's really the local economy that's keeping us going right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.