For lack of a better description, the first half of Tuesday night's basketball game between Kerrville Tivy and Buda Johnson was simply "scrappy."
It's fitting given that Tivy's mascot is named "Scrappy" and the Antlers fought with what was later called "Tivy Toughness!"
The Tivy Antlers came from behind and rallied for a seemingly convincing 64-52 win over the Johnson Jaguars.
For those in attendance, the game was far more intense than the scoreboard would indicate.
Caleb Hebert-Dwyer scored the first bucket of the game after a minute of play after draining a 3-point shot to put Tivy on top 3-0 early.
The next six points would be scored by Buda Johnson and the Jaguars went on a 11-2 run taking an eventual 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
For the Antlers, the first quarter was not their best performance and the offense sputtered at times.
Tivy outscored Johnson 14-10 in the second quarter and both teams were knotted at 27-27 by halftime.
Two plays really stuck out in the second quarter for the Antlers.
As the quarter opened, Jaden Frausto made a full court pass to an open Jackson Johnston who layed it in for the easy bucket.
Tivy's defense smothered Johnson for the first three minutes of the second period.
Halfway through the second quarter, Jake Layton picked off a Johnson player and took it in for a layup to give Tivy a 25-17 lead.
This capped off a 14-0 run before Johnson began to rally before intermission.
The third quarter was Tivy's lowest offensive performance of the game scoring only 11 points compared to Johnson's 16 point performance.
Tivy trailed 43-38 at the end of the third period.
The deficit would grow to eight points during the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and Tivy trailed 50-42.
In a game similar to Alamo Heights a few weeks ago, Tivy made a ferocious comeback fueled by Hebert-Dwyer, Jackson Johnston and his brother Luke Johnston.
At the 3:23 mark, Luke Johnston came up with a steal and took it in for a layup. He was fouled and made a 3-point shot the old fashioned way by connecting from the charity stripe and this evened the game at 50-50.
Buda Johnson only scored two free throws for the rest of the game and Tivy stormed to a 26-9 run in the final quarter to seal the game.
Quentin Vega, Hugo Castorena and Layton played a huge role in the final minutes of the game nailing free throws to extend the lead and save the game for Tivy.
Caleb Fineske made critical shots throughout the game making it a total team effort for the Antlers.
Afterwards, Coach Joe Davis credited his assistant Ray Fierro for a team discussion that took place prior to the game.
"Tivy Toughness," Fierro said. "I told the kids to play tough and dive for loose balls, set good picks and and set up good plays."
Indeed there was a diagram in the locker room that said "Tivy Toughness leads to a win" and Tivy played tough earning the Antlers their fifth consecutive victory.
"It was a total team effort," Head Coach Joe Davis said. "That's the beauty of this team."
This game was difficult because Tivy had played Johnson on the road Saturday and won handily.
"It's always hard to beat someone twice, much less two days later," Fierro stressed.
Tivy has a very difficult schedule coming up and it starts with a road trip to state-ranked New Braunfels Canyon Friday night.
Tivy's next home game will be Tuesday when the Antlers host No. 9 Boerne Champion who owns a 20-1 record overall.
