HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Sam Houston State routed Dallas Christian 117-42 on Friday night.
Demarkus Lampley had 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for Sam Houston State (1-3). Donte Powers added 15 points and Tristan Ikpe had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Reggie Daniels had 12 points for the Crusaders. Ja'Kyrie Robinson added six rebounds.
