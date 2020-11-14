The Tivy Lady Antlers fought hard in another low-scoring game Friday night against San Antonio O’Connor.
In the end, O’Connor knocked off Tivy 30-23.
The loss drops Tivy to 0-3 on the season, but the competition has been very tough to this point.
Tivy jumped out to a 7-6 lead after one quarter.
Cassidy Harmon scored six of her team-high nine points in the first quarter of play.
O’Connor outscored Tivy 10-7 in the second quarter to give O’Connor a 16-14 lead at the break.
In the second quarter, Jamie Jackson scored four of the seven points for the Lady Antlers.
The Lady Antlers struggled in the third quarter and were outscored 8-4 to extend the lead to 24-18 heading into the final quarter of the game.
Amelia Balser scored a bucket in the final quarter of play, but the Lady Antlers were outscored 6-5 in the fourth period to end the game with a loss 30-23.
O’Connor was led by E. Slaugh who scored 12 points and led all scorers Friday night.
UP NEXT
Tivy will travel to Cornerstone Christian Academy Thursday, Nov. 19 with tip off set for 6:15 p.m.
