High pressure keeps the weather pattern sunny and dry Friday.
Highs warm into the upper 60's and lower 70's during the day.
Light north winds continue at 5 to 15 mph creating lower wind speeds for residents to enjoy outdoors.
COOL SATURDAY NIGHT, PATCHY FROST LOW LYING AREAS
Under clear skies, low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 30's for most areas.
However, there is a risk for patchy frost in low-lying areas and typical spots in valleys where it gets colder at night.
Light winds prevail overnight.
BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND WEATHER AHEAD
No rainfall is in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.
Highs both days warm into the lower and middle 70's with winds returning to the south.
Gusty winds and elevated fire dangers are expected Sunday afternoon.
NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN??
Potentially Monday into Tuesday and again Wednesday into Thursday of next week.
