A 34-year-old Kerrville man convicted in 2014 of touching an underage girl’s private parts and attempting to sexually assault another girl has been accused of failing to abide by sex offender registration requirements.
Charles Marshall Burgin III was arrested Oct. 31 by a sheriff’s deputy serving an arrest warrant that was issued following a grand jury indictment. Burgin was released from jail on Nov. 1 on bonds totaling $50,000, according to county records.
In 2014, 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams sentenced Burgin to two concurrent five-year prison terms for the sex crimes, which involved victims who were younger than 17. By then, Burgin had been convicted of misdemeanors, including fraud, theft and illegally refusing to identify himself or giving false info to a police officer, and he’d violated at least one probation agreement, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.