Ingram had to dig itself out of a 2-1 set hole Friday night to overcome a stout test from visiting Wimberley in five sets.
After a first set victory, Wimberley powered its way past the Warriors 25-21 and 25-21, but for a team like Ingram part of the challenge of proving a state No. 1 ranking is battling back. That’s exactly what the Warriors did with a 25-22 victory in the fourth set and then a roaring 15-10 victory to close out the match.
It was senior Makenna Gelsone who led the way in the fifth set by reeling off three consecutive service aces and then taking a set from teammate Anna Crittenden for a kill that set up a set point. Then the Warriors sealed the win when Wimberley served it long. The victory moved the Warriors to 17-0 on the season, and will keep them No. 1 in the state 3A coaches poll.
“You know what? We just don’t quit,” Ingram volleyball coach Tony Vela Jr. said. “We just told the kids that we just want to compete on every set and every match, and we competed really well. We didn’t let up.”
Wimberley, which was ranked in the top 20 of the 4A poll, proved itself against the Warriors with a stingy defense and big-hitting offense, which the Warriors almost had no answers for in the second and third sets.
Ingram’s season has been defined by its seniors in Gelsone, Crittenden and Karlie Bonman, who all had huge matches for the Warriors. However, it was Gelsone that powered the Warriors through some rough patches through the fifth set. She set Crittenden on the big kills that helped the Warriors 7-1 run that gave them a 12-6 advantage. And when the Warriors needed it most she delivered a knockout blow that set off a wild celebration from the big crowd of Ingram fans.
