The Tivy boys soccer team battled Kyle Lehman to a 1-1 tie at Antler Stadium Tuesday evening.
On a beautiful late afternoon and early evening, Tivy played very well defensively.
Manny Hernandez scored a goal off of an assist from Will Robinson.
Josh Shantz had five saves to keep Lehman from scoring again after both teams scored early in the match.
"We played really well, scored 3 min into the game,"Coach Reece Zunker said. "I felt really good about everything."
