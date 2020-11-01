Ingram Tom Moore High School's girls volleyball team will hit the road on Tuesday to face Halletsville in the area round of the UIL 3A Region 3-4 playoffs in San Antonio.
The 7 p.m. match will be played at Davenport High in San Antonio.
Halletsville comes into the match as the District 28 champions after beating Columbus in a tie-breaker match. The Brahmas are 19-8 on the season and lost twice in their district matches.
Halletsville swept Jourdanton in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Ingram also swept Jourdanton earlier in the season.
The Warriors will come into the match with a 27-match winning streak and the No. 1 ranking in the state. The winner of Tuesday's match will face the winner of Randolph and Columbus later this week — time, date and location still to be determined — in the regional semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.