A plume of dust is spreading southeast towards the Hill Country Wednesday afternoon.  The dust may cause allergies and sinus conditions to act up.  Those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma may have more difficulty breathing while the dust moves through the region.

Satellite imagery is showing areas of dust moving into the Hill Country from West Texas late Wednesday afternoon.

This dust may create hazy visibilities reduced to three to seven miles in a few locations.

Dust may also cause sinus issues for those sensitive to allergies and for those with respiratory illnesses or asthma.

Dust conditions should improve after midnight and during the day Thursday.

