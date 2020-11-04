Kerr County’s coronavirus-related death toll rose on Wednesday when the Texas Department of State Health Service announced the 15th death of a county resident, but the death toll may be far higher.
While Kerr County had just three new cases of coronavirus reported by Peterson Health, Texas saw a return to the numbers of the summer with more than 9,000 new cases and more than 100 deaths on Wednesday. It was the first time since Aug. 4 that Texas saw that big of an influx in new cases.
This latest death happened on Oct. 29 according to data from the state of Texas. Another Kerr County resident died on Oct. 22. Both are believed to have died at hospitals in the San Antonio area. The date of death is determined by the death certificate.
In a report released by the state about nursing homes it was disclosed that Kerrville’s Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation had a COVID-19-related death on, or about, Oct. 16-19, and that could bring the death toll to 16 people, but no one has confirmed the date of death.
The outbreak at the Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation started the first of October and by the time the delayed state report — they are delayed by two weeks — at least 28 people had been sickened by the virus.
The virus continues to be a problem in local schools and four Tivy High School students, including two on the football team, have contracted the virus. However, Tivy is scheduled to play its regularly scheduled football game on Friday night at Floresville, according to Kerrville Independent School District spokeswoman Lauren Jette.
On Tuesday, Peterson Health reported nine new cases and 12 people hospitalized. The number of those hospitalized fell to 10 by Wednesday afternoon, but Peterson Regional Medical Center has treated at least one COVID-19 patient every day since Sept. 16.
The situation in El Paso demonstrated the strain the virus is putting on hospitals there.
One El Paso health official says hospitals are near the “breaking point,” with 3,100 new cases of the coronavirus reported Wednesday.
There were 1,041 hospitalizations Wednesday, health officials said.
Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the health authority for the city and county, said “Our hospitals are near breaking point, we need everyone to do their part to stop this virus.”
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is sending additional medical personnel and equipment to the city. Local officials ordered a two-week shutdown of nonessential activities
Texas, which recently surpassed California with the most coronavirus cases in the nation, has 950,345 total cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
