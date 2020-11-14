Local gun retailers have experienced unusually brisk sales and trouble finding certain kinds of ammunition ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Texas in March, but the trend has accelerated over about the last two weeks.
“Really since the election process began,” said Bobby Goss, manager of Young’s Jewelry and Guns.
Gibson’s Discount Center’s gun department also is bustling, and the store is making record sales, as evidenced by somewhat bare pistol display cases of late.
“To the point now we can’t replace them — there’s no guns to order,” said Sam Liesman on Friday. “Ammo’s even worse.”
In a nationwide survey conducted in May by the National Shooting Sports Foundation — the firearm industry trade association NSSF — retailers reported an increased number of first-time gun buyers, estimating that 40% of their sales were to this group. This is an increase of 67% over the annual average of 24-percent first-time gun buyers that retailers have reported in the past, according to an NSSF article. This trend appears to have occurred locally as well.
“We’re seeing a lot of new firearms owners coming through,” Goss said. “Most of the time, they tell us they haven’t owned a firearm before, and in many cases have never even fired one. They’re just concerned citizens that want to be able to protect themselves.”
Liesman also said Gibson’s is seeing a lot more first-time buyers. The store has business cards of firearms training instructors it passes out to new owners, he said.
In Ingram, Iron Weapons hasn’t been able to get new firearms from the six suppliers it uses since April, such is the high demand, said store manager Amy Tuma. The store opened its doors in January, and as the pandemic hit in March and gun-buying intensified nationwide, she soon had to resort to creative methods.
“I have been working with locals to keep gun inventory by doing consignments — this keeps inventory on my shelf and puts money back into our area,” Tuma said. “I search auctions to try to keep ammunition on shelves. And also by watching the internet, I can make sure that customers get the best deals without overpaying, yet still get current market value on the guns that are in high demand right now — home defense and shotguns, concealed carry pistols, etc.”
Goss said his store has been able to maintain a steady flow of firearms from suppliers, but more specialized guns aren’t available.
Gibson’s and Iron Weapons reported out-of-towners driving hours to Kerr County for firearms and ammo.
In one recent case, Gibson’s had a gatling gun chambered for 9mm that it sold not long after it arrived — for thousands of dollars, to someone who drove hours to buy it — even though the weapon was partially intended to serve as an eye-catching, decorative piece. Gibson’s staff said two more of these exotic firearms are on order, one already having been paid for.
At Gibson’s, the AR-15 sells very quickly. The store sold three of these popular rifles before 9 a.m. Thursday, and they hadn’t been on the shelf for more than two days, Liesman said.
“We usually have six or eight ARs up there at different times, and now we have none,” Liesman said.
Pistols chambered for 9mm also usually crowd the display cases, but they’re also hard to find, he noted.
Iron Weapons and Young’s Jewelry and Guns had several AR-15s as of Friday. Tuma said the more expensive, custom-built variety typically linger on the shelf. The two stores carry the typical AR ammo — .223 and .556 — at $1 a round, which is about what it costs online, even in bulk, although before the gun-and-ammo rush it was about 50 cents a round.
Gibsons ran out of .223 and .556 on Thursday. Whenever this ammo comes in at Gibson’s, it sells very fast and the store typically limits the amount a single customer can buy. Gibson’s is one of the rare places one can find this ammunition for less than $1 per round.
“There’s a lot of people out there gouging people for ammo,” Liesman said. “We don’t raise it just because of supply and demand.”
Goss said his store sells it for about $1 per round because of the cost of buying it from non-wholesalers.
“There’s no available ammunition with wholesalers,” Goss said. “That’s been the case since May.”
But these days, a lot of people are willing to pay higher prices for ammo, especially 9mm, .45, .223 and .556. There’s also concern that some of this ammunition, especially .223 and .556, just won’t be available in the future, due to the political opposition to AR-15s. There’s been a significant increase in people “reloading” — creating their own ammunition — at home, according to Goss and Liesman, which has led to reloading supplies being increasingly hard to get. Part of this is due to people having more free time — some of them haven’t been working as much due to the pandemic, Liesman said.
“Primers are nonexistent, powder is extremely difficult to get right now and (also) the reloading bullets themselves in the popular calibers,” Liesman said. “And we have a lot of reloaders around.”
Democrats have pushed for a ban on the manufacture of AR-15s, for voluntary buy-backs of these weapons and for ending the online sale of all firearms, ammunition and gun parts. They’ve also proposed restricting people to one firearm purchase per month.
The difficulty finding AR-15s for sale has led to more people ordering parts online and assembling the rifles themselves, Leisman said.
GENE here: it has come to my attention that G. Soros has funded 100s of thousands of gun purchases to liberal leaning groups. He has also funded training facilities for first strike groups. It is my understanding that in the confusion of covid, they intend to mount camels and force their way into various tents, spreading like a hoard of locusts, leaving socialism in their wake.
