There will be opportunities on Saturday to show appreciation for local men and women in blue as part of this year’s Thank a Police Officer Day.
All Kerr County peace officers are invited out for snacks, drinks, and Kona Ice from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 in the parking lot of Sears Hometown Store, 345 Junction Highway.
There also is a box at Sears for cards and letters from the public. The box will be there through this weekend and the items will be distributed to officers the beginning of next week, said one of the organizers, Corrie Perryman. Those who want to donate food and drink items can send messages to kerrvillelocal@gmail.com.
People also are invited to wear blue and bring signs of support to the courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Perryman said.
She and Kambra Perrin are the main organizers, with assistance from Amanda Taylor, one of the owners of the Sears store. Thank a Police Officer Day is held the third weekend of September each year. These local events are cosponsored by the store and Kerrville Local News And Events.
“It really was something that Kambra and I had talked about doing to give others an opportunity to thank our local law enforcement, especially with the current climate,” Perryman said in a text message today. “While it hasn't truly been something that has impacted Kerrville greatly, we wanted to do something positive.”
