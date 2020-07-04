In the June 30, Kerrville Daily Times front page, a story about our County Commissioners deciding on whether or not to mandate wearing masks was juxtaposed with a story about the rising amount of coronavirus cases in our county.
In the last two weeks, 81% of the total virus cases in our county occurred, with a one-day record of 17% of them happening Monday.
There is an enormous undeniable correlation between the spread of the virus and wearing or not wearing a mask.
Our County Commissioners decided not to mandate mask wear.
Some days lately I feel like I’m living in an insane asylum.
Alexander Sim, Kerrville
