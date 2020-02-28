Schreiner University men’s basketball completed a three-game sweep of rival Trinity, and it came at the perfect time for the Mountaineers.
Friday afternoon’s 75-54 victory over Trinity was in the first round of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Schreiner. That puts Schreiner into the conference semifinals on Saturday against No. 1-seeded Centenary, which split against the Mountaineers during the regular season.
Chase Pinter scored a team-high 16 points as the Mountaineers saw 11 players score at least two points. The Mountaineers got 13 points from Alex DeHoyos and 12 from Matthew Rindahl.
“We shot the ball really well,” said first-year Schreiner coach Marwan Elrakabawy. “When you do that everything is going to do better, your defense is going to do better. So, I thought it was one of our better games.”
The victory was the third consecutive over Trinity and the fourth win in the last five games for Schreiner.
“We are definitely building toward something,” Elrakabawy said.
Now, the Mountaineers face a stern test at noon on Saturday when they face off against Centenary, which Schreiner bested in a Jan. 3 game in Kerrville. In that game, the Schreiner big three of Rindahl, DeHoyos and Rindahl had a solid game to lead the Mountaineers, but the bench has improved since then.
“Everyone understands their role now,” Elrakabawy said.
Pinter’s play, in particular, has been stellar in the three game stretch against Trinity — averaging double digits in points, including leading the team in scoring twice.
However, the DeHoyos crafty play may have been the highlight of the day when he bounced an inbounds pass off the back of a Trinity defender and put it back in for a basket and a foul. Earlier in the game, DeHoyos connected on a deep 3-pointer, got fouled and made the free throw for a four-point play.
“He’s a really intelligent basketball player,” Elrakabawy said of DeHoyos, who is second on the team in scoring with 14.6 points per game. “He’s not the guy you’re going to pick out of a lineup and say he’s one of the best basketball players in this conference. However, you see it with the decisions he makes.”
