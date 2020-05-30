Dr. Theron C. Hawkins
Dr. Theron C. Hawkins went home to be with his Lord on April 1, 2020. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and Joy, his wife of 67 years.
He was a great, loving man, who loved life and all it held. He was a beloved doctor who knew his patients and hospital staff by name. He always had a story or joke; for a sense of humor was always a part of his life. His family always knew he could repair anything.
He is survived by his brother, Willis A Hawkins II, wife, Rosalie, wife, Joy, children, Denine Patterson, husband David; Brad Hawkins, wife Lisa; Maria Burge, husband Walt. Grandchildre, Aaron Patterson, wife Kelly; Ragan Patterson, wife Sarah; Danny Hawkins, wife Christy; Kevan Hawkins; Taylor Hawkins; Star Fiori, busband Bradley. Great-grandchildren, Coby and Kailey Davis, Leighton and Eleanor Patterson. Jack Chappell, and many foster children, and many nieces and nephews.
He was an involved member of Trinity Baptist Church Kerrville, serving in many leadership roles. He led mission trips to Mexico (15), Africa (5), and was involved in the Christian Medical and Dental Association for 63 years. He served in many leadership roles for CMDA and was on the San Antonio Council at the time of his death.
We are planning a memorial service at Trinity Baptist Church Kerrville Saturday, June 13th at 1:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Kerrville Building Fund, Christian Medical and Dental Association San Antonio, or Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey.
