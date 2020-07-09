Kerr County added 16 coronavirus cases on Thursday, and there were three new hospitalizations at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
With six people admitted with coronavirus symptoms, Kerr County followed a trend that continued across the state. Peterson Regional Medical Center said that 12 of those new cases were screened at Peterson facilities, while four others were reported by Kerr County.
Since June 24, Peterson has tested 946 people for COVID-19 and had 116 come back positive — a rate of 12.2%. The state seven-day average is now more than 15% for positive tests.
On Thursday, Texas had 105 people die from the virus and more than 9,600 people hospitalized. The death toll was the highest for Texas during the pandemic and 310 people have died from the virus this week.
If there was any good news it was that the number of people hospitalized only ticked up slightly from the day before, but the strain on hospitals across the state was being felt.
In the San Antonio trauma region, which includes Kerr County, more than 20 people were admitted to intensive care units and the number of available beds fell to 77. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the number of people admitted in the San Antonio area was flat and hospitals beds are 86% occupied as of Thursday afternoon.
